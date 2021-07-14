Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $43.46. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $42.51, with a volume of 1,377 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The company has a market cap of $264.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.90.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

