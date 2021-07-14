WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,830 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini makes up about 1.5% of Clearline Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.18% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $11,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 734,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 64,916 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $12,078,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 253,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $58,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $27,886,562.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock worth $663,470,812 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 55,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,725. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.40. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

