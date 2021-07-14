Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Shares Gap Up to $7.53

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.53, but opened at $7.99. Wipro shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 13,596 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 116.2% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 87.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 16.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.
About Wipro (NYSE:WIT)
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
