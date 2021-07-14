Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Shares Gap Up to $7.53

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.53, but opened at $7.99. Wipro shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 13,596 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 18.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 116.2% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 87.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 16.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

