Wolfe Research Lowers PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) to Underperform

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

NYSE PBF opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.98.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%. Equities analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBF. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in PBF Energy by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 331,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in PBF Energy by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 669,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 215,359 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in PBF Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

