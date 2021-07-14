Woodline Partners LP Acquires New Stake in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 309,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHBCU. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in DHB Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,886,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in DHB Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,920,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in DHB Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,025,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in DHB Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,644,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in DHB Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,069,000.

DHB Capital stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99. DHB Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

