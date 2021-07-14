Woodline Partners LP Buys 1,838 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.17.

In related news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $279.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $170.05 and a 52 week high of $284.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

