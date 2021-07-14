Woodline Partners LP Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 205,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.36% of Bioventus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Bioventus stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98. Bioventus Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bioventus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bioventus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Bioventus Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.