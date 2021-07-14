Woodline Partners LP Purchases New Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 705.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 406.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,917,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,376 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $2,886,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $732,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 4,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF opened at $145.45 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $150.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 78.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

