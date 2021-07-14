Woodline Partners LP Purchases New Holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,725,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,077,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,890,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,365,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,418,000.

TBCPU opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

