Woodline Partners LP Purchases New Position in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 113,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.33% of Ikena Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,538,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,181,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,825,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,459,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. 53.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IKNA opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($1.78). As a group, research analysts expect that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

IKNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ikena Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

