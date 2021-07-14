Woodline Partners LP Takes $4.04 Million Position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.80% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGNU. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. III Capital Management bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DGNU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.04. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

