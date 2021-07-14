Woodline Partners LP Takes $4.37 Million Position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,000. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.09% of Turning Point Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $649,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 77,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Mark J. Alles bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Shares of TPTX opened at $74.77 on Wednesday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $54.43 and a one year high of $141.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.