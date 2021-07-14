Woodline Partners LP Takes Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,108,000. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.09% of Acceleron Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XLRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.69.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $894,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $116.40 on Wednesday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $146.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.52.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

