Woodline Partners LP Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIIB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Biogen from $400.00 to $354.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.41.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen stock opened at $351.92 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $326.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

