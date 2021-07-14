Wownero Trading 2.1% Higher This Week (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. Wownero has a total market cap of $6.96 million and $43,680.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wownero has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001883 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00041742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00051174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

