WOWswap Achieves Market Cap of $1.86 Million (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for about $5.41 or 0.00016410 BTC on popular exchanges. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $55,551.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00042269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00114332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00150631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,999.06 or 1.00054433 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.33 or 0.00950030 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.