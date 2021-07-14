WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.83

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.83 and traded as high as C$18.55. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$18.27, with a volume of 26,383 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WIR.U. Raymond James set a C$16.75 price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 5.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.83.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

