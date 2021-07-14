Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Market Cap Hits $200,238.84

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $3.05 or 0.00009295 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $200,238.84 and $1,031.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00042325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00113480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00151816 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,877.78 or 1.00128987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.63 or 0.00952117 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

