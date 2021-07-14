Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $151.70 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $32,777.55 or 0.99880926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $6.43 billion and approximately $151.70 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00035510 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006979 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009087 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00055331 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000859 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005705 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 196,275 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

