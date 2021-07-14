Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Hits $195.48 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $375,515.28 and $648.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $195.48 or 0.00596733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00042184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00114379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00150988 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,737.37 or 0.99936337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.00 or 0.00952440 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.