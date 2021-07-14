X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:USOI) Trading 0.9% Higher

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:USOI)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.41. 407,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 523,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11.

