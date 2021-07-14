Xaar (LON:XAR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xaar plc (LON:XAR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 201.50 ($2.63). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 194.40 ($2.54), with a volume of 393,611 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 199.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £152.16 million and a PE ratio of -12.79.

Xaar Company Profile (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and 3D Printing. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3D printing systems, inks and fluids, and system components.

