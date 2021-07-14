Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on XNCR. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday, May 9th.

XNCR stock opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. Xencor has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Xencor will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 127,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 118,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 716.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

