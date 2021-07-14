Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Bought by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159,114 shares during the period. Xerox comprises about 1.2% of Clearline Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.20% of Xerox worth $9,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icahn Carl C increased its position in shares of Xerox by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 27,769,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $667,159,000 after purchasing an additional 303,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xerox by 56.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,303,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Xerox by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,828,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,993,000 after acquiring an additional 202,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Xerox by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,206,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,913,000 after acquiring an additional 703,437 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Xerox by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,216,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,872,000 after acquiring an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XRX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.50.

XRX traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $23.68. 25,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.80. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. Xerox’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.92%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

