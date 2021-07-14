Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.54. Xinyuan Real Estate shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 134,281 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $134.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 23,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.