XIO (XIO) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. XIO has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About XIO

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official website is xio.network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

