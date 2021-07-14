XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Holdings Raised by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,699 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 1.57% of XPO Logistics worth $215,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in XPO Logistics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 251,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,053,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.42. The stock had a trading volume of 18,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,083. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.21 and a fifty-two week high of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.57.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,079,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,395,725 shares of company stock worth $458,515,206 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.42.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

