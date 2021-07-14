Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.94. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 1,233,254 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xtant Medical by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 24,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Xtant Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Xtant Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Xtant Medical by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 294,081 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xtant Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

