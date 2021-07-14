Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $8.94

Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.94, but opened at $8.73. Yatsen shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 7,685 shares trading hands.

YSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a PE ratio of -2.84.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the first quarter worth $122,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

