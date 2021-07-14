YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,660 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.49% of YETI worth $93,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $10,923,015.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,629,742.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $1,707,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,895,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,577 shares of company stock worth $16,005,862 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $92.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $95.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.45.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. lifted their price objective on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

