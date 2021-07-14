YETI (NYSE:YETI) Hits New 1-Year High at $96.62

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.62 and last traded at $95.59, with a volume of 4985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.32.

Several research firms recently commented on YETI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $1,707,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,895,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $653,636.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,577 shares of company stock worth $16,005,862 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 831.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,480 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,377 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $36,556,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $29,644,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $25,013,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

