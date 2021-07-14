YF Link (YFL) Price Down 22.7% Over Last 7 Days

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 14th. YF Link has a total market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $218,354.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YF Link has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YF Link coin can now be bought for approximately $69.24 or 0.00209828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00052372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $284.72 or 0.00862848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005310 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link (CRYPTO:YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

