YIELD App Reaches Market Cap of $41.88 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $41.88 million and $330,346.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YIELD App has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YIELD App Coin Profile

YIELD App (YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 119,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 111,128,153 coins. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

