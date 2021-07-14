Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

YOKEY stock opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75. Yokogawa Electric has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $44.55.

Get Yokogawa Electric alerts:

Yokogawa Electric Company Profile

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Europe, Russia, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation and Control Business, Test and Measurement Business, and Aviation and Other Businesses.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Yokogawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yokogawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.