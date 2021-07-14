Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) by 235.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,092 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 1.18% of Yunhong International worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yunhong International during the first quarter worth $737,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong International stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13. Yunhong International has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.07.

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

