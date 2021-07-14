Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to announce $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. AMETEK posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $5.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.04, for a total value of $372,708.00. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,480 shares of company stock worth $6,349,909. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 9.9% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 5.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 5.9% in the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 11,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $135.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.58. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $88.59 and a 52-week high of $139.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.