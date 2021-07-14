Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to Post -$1.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.47). Carnival Co. & posted earnings per share of ($2.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year earnings of ($5.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.76) to ($3.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.23.

NYSE:CCL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,470,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,881,348. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.31.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,882,000 after buying an additional 7,163,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,547,000 after buying an additional 1,154,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,843,000 after buying an additional 2,782,027 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,333,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,093,000 after buying an additional 961,840 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after buying an additional 1,541,652 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

