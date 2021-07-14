Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will post $188.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.00 million to $189.20 million. CIRCOR International reported sales of $186.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year sales of $805.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $798.20 million to $812.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $862.45 million, with estimates ranging from $857.80 million to $867.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.35 million.

CIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, Director Bruce M. Lisman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.85 per share, with a total value of $34,850.00. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 19,291 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in CIRCOR International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIR stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $641.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.63.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

