Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. Greenlane posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 237.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.02 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%.

GNLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.74. 714,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,772. The firm has a market cap of $335.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.58. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93.

In related news, CFO William E. Mote, Jr. sold 21,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $85,301.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,447.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $210,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,263 shares in the company, valued at $558,381.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,033 shares of company stock valued at $726,527 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Greenlane by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,246,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenlane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

