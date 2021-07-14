Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iRobot Co. (NYSE:IRBT) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect iRobot Co. (NYSE:IRBT) to report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.02. iRobot reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iRobot.

iRobot stock opened at $88.14 on Wednesday. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 10,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total value of $1,000,051.96. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $104,011.16.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

