Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LKQ Co. (NYSE:LKQ) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that LKQ Co. (NYSE:LKQ) will announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. LKQ posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LKQ.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32.

Shares of NYSE LKQ opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. LKQ has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $51.68.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

