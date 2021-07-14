Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verint Systems Inc. (NYSE:VRNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NYSE:VRNT) to report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Verint Systems reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Verint Systems.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $1,068,652.64. Insiders sold a total of 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287 in the last three months.

Shares of NYSE VRNT opened at $42.37 on Wednesday. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $52.70.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.