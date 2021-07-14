Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zscaler, Inc. (NYSE:ZS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.84 Million

Equities analysts expect Zscaler, Inc. (NYSE:ZS) to post sales of $187.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.91 million and the highest is $195.00 million. Zscaler posted sales of $125.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year sales of $660.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $637.71 million to $671.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $897.74 million, with estimates ranging from $847.47 million to $931.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Shares of ZS opened at $227.18 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $113.81 and a twelve month high of $236.46.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.42, for a total value of $446,840.00. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $1,413,440.00. Insiders sold 263,388 shares of company stock worth $56,675,867 in the last 90 days.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

