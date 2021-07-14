Zacks: Analysts Expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.41 Million

Brokerages expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to post $251.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $247.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $254.74 million. Gentherm posted sales of $136.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $288.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.72 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $385,028,000 after buying an additional 241,805 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,911,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,685,000 after purchasing an additional 68,256 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth $36,669,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,252,000 after purchasing an additional 39,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 38.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 150,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

THRM opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.12. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

