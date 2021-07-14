Zacks: Analysts Expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.27 Billion

Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will post sales of $16.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.98 billion. MetLife posted sales of $13.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year sales of $65.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.14 billion to $66.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $67.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.40 billion to $68.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

NYSE MET opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. MetLife has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Esther Lee sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $505,128.00. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

