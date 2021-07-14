Zacks: Analysts Expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.87 Million

Analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will report $28.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.70 million and the lowest is $27.70 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $9.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 209.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $120.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $122.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $152.50 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $178.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SOI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.4% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,284,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 52.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.08. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.00%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

