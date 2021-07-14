Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTRS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BTRS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other news, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $6,451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,438.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,710,812 shares of company stock worth $43,547,374 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTRS stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,376. BTRS has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.84.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

