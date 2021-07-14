Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NYSE:CRSR) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NYSE:CRSR) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

CRSR opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $51.37.

In related news, EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Also, Director Anup Bagaria sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $159,350,000.00.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

