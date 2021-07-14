Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $736.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to post $736.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $734.00 million to $739.90 million. Crane reported sales of $677.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after buying an additional 159,057 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,546,000 after buying an additional 673,598 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,959,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 686,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,495,000 after buying an additional 48,759 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,893,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $93.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.70. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

