Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GrowGeneration Corp. (NYSE:GRWG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. (NYSE:GRWG) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.15. GrowGeneration reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GrowGeneration.

Shares of NYSE:GRWG opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $67.75.

In related news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $4,405,000.00. Also, President Michael Salaman sold 186,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $8,198,460.88. Insiders have sold a total of 678,032 shares of company stock valued at $29,005,678 in the last 90 days.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

